 

Sanef vs EFF: Equality court rules in party's favour in intimidation case

2019-10-24 10:43

Jeanette Chabalala

EFF Leader Julius Malema. (Photo: Sarel van der Walt, Netwerk24)

EFF Leader Julius Malema. (Photo: Sarel van der Walt, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Equality Court, sitting in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled against the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) and five journalists in an application to interdict the EFF from intimidating, harassing and assaulting journalists. 

"The application is dismissed. There is no order as to costs," reads the order. 

The five journalists are News24 editor Adriaan Basson, Daily Maverick journalist Pauli van Wyk, Tiso Blackstar associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy, Eyewitness News senior journalist Barry Bateman and Vrye Weekblad editor Max du Preez. 

The court heard arguments from both parties over two days.

In its argument, the EFF submitted that the court should not "waste its time" and said the case should be dismissed with no costs order because there would be no winners. 

On the second day of arguments, Sanef chairperson Mahlatse Mahlase told reporters outside the court that the forum had managed to show that there was a direct link between EFF leader Julius Malema and the statement he made outside the state capture commission last year, calling for "heads to be cut off".

His statement was followed by attacks on Twitter, News24 previously reported.

In November 2018, Malema identified specific journalists he accused of protecting Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who was testifying at the state capture inquiry at the time.

Malema also accused the media of ignoring the EFF's allegations that Gordhan's daughter was in business with the state, News24 also reported.

At the time, Malema said: "These crooks, who are calling themselves journalists, are sitting with those questions they have never asked Pravin. The deputy president of the EFF came here yesterday and spoke. 

"Instead of repeating those quotes, they asked Pravin: 'Why is the EFF attacking you?' I want the EFF leadership from today and the membership to know we are not answering any question[s] from Tiso Blackstar, the Daily Maverick, Scorpio, and e.tv which ask us about our wives, about our relatives, about anyone we know, until they ask Pravin these questions in a live interview."

Malema also likened the media to the apartheid government's "Stratcom" disinformation campaign and called Tiso Blackstar "hypocrites".

Read more on:    sanef  |  eff  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Holy shade! Another heatwave to hit Gauteng and surrounds

2019-10-24 10:40

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Century City 11:28 AM
Road name: Sable Road Eastbound

Eastbound
Cape Town 10:58 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily lotto: Wednesday's results 2019-10-23 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 