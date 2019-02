Further arrests could be made after a South African National Parks (SANParks) employee and three other suspected poachers were arrested in the Kruger National Park in an intelligence driven operation, the managing body has confirmed.

The suspects were nabbed on Friday after being found in possession of a high calibre hunting rifle, two rhino horns and hunting equipment while driving in two cars which have since been confiscated, Kruger National Park spokesperson Ike Phaahla said in a statement.

"Investigations are ongoing and further arrests can’t be ruled out at this stage."

The arrest was made by members of SANParks’ Ranger Corps, supported by its Environmental Investigation Unit and the police.

SANParks CEO Fundisile Mketeni said the arrests was a result of an operation initiated to "root out staff members who are colluding with outside people to poach animals" in the Kruger National Park.

"We are very disappointed every time a staff member is arrested. It shows that we have wolves clothed in sheep’s clothing who are working against the organisation. I want to warn those who still think they can get away with this betrayal: your day is coming sooner than you think," Mketeni said.