 

SanParks says it doesn't own the 14 lions spotted outside Phalaborwa

2019-06-07 19:42

Ntwaagae Seleka

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has stated that a pride of 14 lions reportedly spotted near a mining area outside Phalaborwa does not belong to the Kruger National Park.

SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said that the widely reported pride of lions seen recently was not a known pride from Kruger or the adjacent private nature reserves.

"It has been reported that this pride has been residing for more than a year within the Foskor, Phalaborwa Mining Company and direct adjacent areas, moving along the Selati River system. This area is outside, but adjacent to Kruger and also contains elephant, buffalo and other wildlife.

"The pride may have established itself in this area due to the current availability of prey and a lack of competition from other prides. The lion population within Greater Kruger is very healthy, growing, and the suitable habitats occupied.

"It would therefore be unwise to relocate a lion pride in the territory of an existing pride. The disease status of animals is also a consideration when looking at possible release areas," he said.

Kruger’s general manager of conservation, Dr Marisa Coetzee, said in a meeting between various parties that it was agreed that a capture operation, which will be coordinated by Limpopo Economic Development, Environment and Tourism (LEDET), would be carried out as per the approved protocols.

LEDET is the responsible authority on this matter.

"The plan is to capture the pride and move them to a suitable area outside of Kruger and private reserves, where they will be closely monitored by LEDET," said Coetzee.

News24 earlier reported that LEDET had urged people in the area not to panic.

Spokesperson Zaid Kalla said it had dispatched two teams of rangers to the area where the lions were spotted, and they have found the carnivores.

"The lions are currently contained in the area and arrangements are being made to have them darted and transported back to the park.

"We are still strategising on how we're going to sedate the lions and transport them to the Kruger National Park," Kalla said.


Read more on:    kruger national park  |  lions  |  animals
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PE pilot involved in fatal crash denied bail, court hears he is in SA illegally

40 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Making it rain: Four Daily Lotto jackot winners in Thursday's draw 2019-06-06 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 