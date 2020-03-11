 

Sans Souci teacher back in court for assaulting pupil

2020-03-11 13:00

Chantall Presence

Clarissa Venter.

Clarissa Venter. (Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Sans Souci Girls' High School teacher was back in Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning after an assault charge was reinstated against her.

Clarissa Venter was seen in a video, which went viral last year, slapping a pupil who had pushed her.

The charge was withdrawn on August 2019 after her lawyer, William Booth, made submissions to the Wynberg Court chief prosecutor.

Booth had previously said he believed the case should be withdrawn as the disciplinary hearing against his client had been dealt with and that the pupil had decided to leave Sans Souci.

In the clip of the altercation between Venter and a Grade 9 pupil, Venter can be seen slapping the pupil before grabbing her by the shirt.

The girl then held on to the teacher's arm and said: "You hit me!"

Venter replied that the girl had pushed and swore at her.

Police contacted Venter last month saying she would be served with a summons to appear in court again. 

Venter made a brief appearance on Wednesday for the reinstatement of the charges. Her case was postponed to April 7.

Read more on:    cape town  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus #QuarantineChronicles: 'They weren't being honest with us' in Wuhan

59 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Taxi driver filmed assaulting woman in Pretoria, smashing her car windscreen
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 13:13 PM
Road name: N2

Kalk Bay 13:12 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
One person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-03-10 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 