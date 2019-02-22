Sans Souci teacher to appear on assault charges next week

The teacher who allegedly slapped a Grade 8 pupil at Sans Souci Girls' High in Newlands at the beginning of February will be appearing on assault charges in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on February 27, reports Netwerk24.

Assault charges were laid by the 34-year-old woman as well as the mother of the teenager after the pupil shoved the teacher, who retaliated by striking the child across the face, News24 reported.

The teacher’s name is known to News24 but is being withheld until she appears in court.

According to Netwerk24, the teacher’s disciplinary hearing had been postponed to next week Wednesday. However, this date no coincides with the court date and will have to be postponed, Chris Klopper of the South African Teachers’ Union (SAOU) reportedly said.

Psychological assessment

Klopper said the teacher would be assessed by a psychologist on Friday and that this assessment would form part of her defence.

The video clip in question shows the teacher asking the pupil where her book is, and the girl replying that she doesn't have one.

The teacher has words with her about this and grabs her cellphone, which she has in her hand.

"You want to challenge me, my dear, you are going to get last (sic)," the teacher tells her, after putting the cellphone on her desk.

"I've been where you've been. Yes. I have three degrees – two, working on my third one. You don't even have a book in Grade 9."

The teacher refers to the school's code of conduct, holds it up and tells the pupil she knows the rules about cellphone use.

'You hit me'

The girl accuses the teacher of swearing at her, and the teacher asks her what she supposedly said. The pupil asks the teacher not to shout at her, and the teacher orders her to leave the classroom.

The girl says something inaudible; the teacher asks if she is swearing at her, and the pupil says she is.

The two have words, and the teacher returns the girl's phone before taking it back, threatening to throw it.

"Throw it ma'am. Make me," the girl says, and the teacher pulls her table back, before pushing it back into place.

The teacher insists that the pupil leave the classroom, and the girl pushes her table into the teacher's legs and gets up.

The girl then pushes the teacher with her shoulder, apparently reaching for her phone. The teacher slaps the pupil, before grabbing her by the front of her shirt.

The girl holds on to the teacher's arm and tells her, "You hit me!" and the teacher replies that she pushed and swore at her.

Netwerk24 further reports that the pupil’s disciplinary hearing resumed at 18:00 on Thursday. The mother reportedly said they did not know what to expect as the hearing was meant to take place last Thursday but had been postponed to February 21.