Sans Souci wishes slapped pupil 'well' after she withdraws from school

Sans Souci Girls' High has wished the pupil who was slapped during an altercation with her Afrikaans teacher "well on her academic journey" after her mother decided to withdraw her from the school.

The Western Cape Education Department confirmed to News24 that the learner's lawyers had formally written to the school requesting her transfer letter.

After her in camera appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, the pupil said she did not want to return to the school again. At the time, her mother said she would decide later, as she needed to "first clear this up".

The Chamber of Legal Students – the representatives of the Grade 9 pupil - said the decision was prompted by concerns for her well-being, "in the face of the unfair and unlawful treatment she has been subjected to".

The pupil's mother had previously said that, on the day of her daughter’s disciplinary hearing, just before it started, the school principal had "advised" her to move her daughter to another school.

READ: Slapped pupil's mother decides to 'withdraw' her from Sans Souci, plans legal action

"The school has wished the learner well on her academic journey as she completes her high school career," said department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.

"The school has provided the transfer letter and the report for 2018," she said.

Meanwhile, the teacher involved in the altercation also made an appearance in court earlier this week on a charge of assault. Her case was postponed until April 18 for further investigation.

"Regarding the educator's disciplinary process, the SGB are managing it, as the teacher is an employee of the SGB," Hammond said.

Hammond earlier on Thursday confirmed "rumblings" of a protest at the Newlands school if the pupil returned.

"The principal has explained that a process is being followed and they have to await the outcome of that process.

"The school will explain carefully how the process works and manage the situation so that the learners accept the outcome."