Both the teacher and a pupil involved in a physical altercation at Sans Souci Girls High School in Cape Town have been suspended, the Western Cape Education Department has confirmed.

"The learner and the educator are not at school today [Thursday],” spokesperson Jessica Shelver said.

"They have both been informed by the school governing body that disciplinary steps will be taken against them. They have been suspended pending the disciplinary hearing."

Pupils and teachers have been offered counselling, Shelver told News24.

The school was also investigating various programmes to offer teachers on the "management of discipline".

Counter assault charges were laid by the 33-year-old woman and the mother of the teenager after the pupil on Tuesday shoved the teacher, who retaliated by striking the child across the face.

The girl’s mother, whose name is known to News24, on Wednesday said her daughter was a “strong girl and will get over this”, but said she was frustrated, saddened and disappointed.

The video clip, which appeared to have been recorded by another pupil, showed an apparent verbal quarrel over a book escalating.

The footage of the assault has gone viral on social media.

A group of pupils at the school on Wednesday staged a protest in support of the teacher. They made a poster which read: "It's not about race".

Education MEC Debbie Schafer has said the teacher’s actions were unacceptable and that no form of corporal punishment in schools would be tolerated.

The teacher in the video was an SGB appointee.