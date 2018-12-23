 

SAPS condemns Khehla Sitole 'fake news', calls for social media sharing to stop

2018-12-23 11:31

Sesona Ngqakamba

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole. (Gallo)

The South African Police Service has condemned "fake news" circulating on social media in which National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole is alleged to have said that "white people brought crime to South Africa".

This is after an article from ABCNews.co.za, a website owned by Clement Ntsebatse Sekgodiso as revealed by News24 in its in-depth investigation on fake news, was widely shared on social media platforms.

The SAPS said the article was aimed at tarnishing the image of the commissioner, further warning social media users to refrain from sharing it.

Fake news: The past and the present

"The SAPS can state categorically that the utterance attributed to the national commissioner are untrue.

"These utterances are clearly aimed at portraying the national commissioner in a negative light as well as to undermine excellent collaboration between the SAPS and community toward the fight against crime. These continuous fake news postings should be condemned in the strongest possible way.

"Users of social media must carefully consider the truthfulness of information before they decide to share it with other social media users. The SAPS calls on all who have published, seen or received the false news article, to ignore it and to refrain from sharing or disseminating false information."

In late November, News24 has revealed that Sekgodiso (27), from Kgopane near Tzaneen, in Limpopo, was behind fake news website www.ABCNews.co.za (ABCNews).

A News24 investigation over three months also found that big brands - like ABSA, Coronation, Cell C, Capitec, Mercedes-Benz, Takealot and OUTsurance - spent millions of rand promoting and marketing the credibility and integrity of their brands, have indirectly contributed to the fake news industry by buying programmatic advertising that landed up on dodgy websites.

