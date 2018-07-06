 

SAPS crime programme paying off, cash-in-transit robberies 'reduced significantly'

2018-07-06 12:05

Correspondent

Police Minister Bheki Cele (SAPS Facebook)

Police Minister Bheki Cele (SAPS Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police officials say the implementation of the South African Police Service's nationwide stabilisation programme to reduce crime is paying off.

In a statement issued on Friday, officials said that the occurrence of cash-in-transit robberies had more than halved in June compared to May this year, and dozens of alleged robbers had already been arrested.

"These robberies have been reduced significantly by 61% in the month of June 2018 compared to the month of May 2018," Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole said in a joint statement.

ALSO READ: Police Minister Bheki Cele outlines plan to reduce crime

More than 40 suspects had been arrested since June 4, 2018.

"Four of these suspects rank among the top 20 of identified suspects wanted for similar crimes," the statement reads.

Cele declared that the number of recent arrests was testament to the police's commitment to "uphold and enforce the law, on the scourge of cash-in-transit robberies that continue to terrorise our people".

A "substantial amount" of money had been recovered and arms and ammunition seized.

'Putting their lives on the line'

Cele and Sitole noted that despite the reduction in incidents, this week alone at least five robberies and attempted robberies on cash-in-transit vehicles and guards had taken place.

In two separate incidents, cash-in-transit vans were ambushed by a gang. One van was travelling on the N8 highway from Thaba Nchu, and the other was travelling from Botshabelo to Bloemfontein.

In both instances the drivers were shot and wounded in the leg.

ALSO READ: CIT heist criminals 'must get ready to fight the war', says Cele after 13 arrested in last 24 hours

"This was followed by another attempted robbery of a CIT (cash-in-transit) vehicle while travelling toward Umtata, then another on Atlas Road in Boksburg that left one suspect dead and a guard injured."

The fifth attempt took place at an ATM in Dobsonville in Soweto.

Sitole acknowledged that the security officials were "putting their lives on [the] line on a daily basis to protect the valuable cargo they transport" and should be commended for their efforts.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    saps  |  khehla sitole  |  bheki cele  |  heists  |  cash in transit heists  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Train fire causes delays in Cape Town

2018-07-06 12:09

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Technical glitches leave social grant recipients out in the cold
 

4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!

Since Paul the Octopus successfully predicted Spain’s win in the 2010 World Cup, sports-fortune-telling animals have become increasingly popular.

 

Paws

New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 4 2018-07-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 