 

SAPS has requested CCTV footage following Global Citizen attacks - Sasol

2018-12-04 10:31

Riaan Grobler

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has approached Sasol to request access to the CCTV footage of several muggings at its Ormonde View franchise in Soweto on Monday morning.

According to Sasol, the company was "shocked and appalled at the traumatic situation that unfolded at our Sasol Ormonde View franchise retail site" in the early hours of Monday morning.

"Concertgoers leaving the FNB Stadium after an event convened at the Ormonde View site where several people fell victim to opportunistic preying by perpetrators. We deeply regret the ordeal that the concertgoers experienced at the retail site, which was occupied by extraordinarily large numbers of people," Sasol said in a statement.

On Monday, News24 reported that people leaving the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 event were attacked by gangs of juveniles and stabbed and robbed of cellphones and handbags, according to countless social media posts.

Witnesses said the attacks happened in the vicinity of the Sasol garage situated close to the FNB Stadium in Soweto.

Global stars such as Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Beyoncé and Jay-Z performed at the event, hosted by Mandela 100 and the Motsepe Foundation.

"We are cooperating with the authorities and relevant stakeholders, which include the South African Police Service [which has] approached the franchisee to investigate and requested access to the CCTV footage.

"The safety, security and concern for our customers and personnel is paramount," Sasol said.

Organisers 'deeply disturbed'

Global Citizen and the House of Mandela said on Monday that they were "deeply disturbed" by the reports of criminal attacks on concertgoers as they exited the event venue on Sunday night.

"The safety of our guests is always of paramount importance to us and we understand and strongly empathise with their hurt and anger," Andrew Kirk, global director of PR for Global Citizen, said in a statement.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Monday also said he was "disturbed" by the attacks, and had sought a full report from law enforcement authorities.

ALSO READ: Global Citizen attacks: JMPD 'doesn't have power' to obtain CCTV footage

"Crime is an enemy of our people and should be fought with vigour and military precision. Criminals have become too emboldened. Citizens are really under attack. We need a popular front to combat crime in our beautiful province," Makhura said in a statement.

Makhura is seeking a detailed report from the SAPS and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), saying that "police visibility [after] the festival was undeniably one of the key areas of concern as expressed by a number of people".

"Public places or areas of leisure should never be a golden den for criminals. People should always feel safe and protected in such places. Our law enforcement agencies, especially the police, are expected to play their role and responsibility," Makhura said.

Seven people have been arrested following the attacks. 

