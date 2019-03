An administration clerk for the police in Giyani has been arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation(Hawks) in Polokwane said on Sunday.

The 43-year-old, who worked in Human Resource Development, was responsible for recruitment and allegedly demanded a R10 000 bribe from an applicant in order to process an application.

"The Hawks were immediately alerted and the suspect was detained on Saturday afternoon following an undercover operation," Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said.

The suspect is expected to appear on a corruption charge in the Giyani Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Provincial Head of the Hawks in the Province Major General Thobeka Jozi said the Hawks would not hesitate in dealing with criminally-minded public servants, irrespective of their stature in government as well as in the private sector.