 

SAPS patrol dog, Ounooi, stable after near fatal stabbing on E Cape beach

2019-11-09 21:52

Azarrah Karrim

A file image of a police officer and his canine companion in Port Elizabeth. (Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24, file)

A file image of a police officer and his canine companion in Port Elizabeth. (Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Six-year-old Belgian shepherd police dog Ounooi is in a stable condition after she was stabbed by a suspect on Saturday morning.

Ounooi is attached to the Port Alfred K9 unit, and responded to a housebreaking complaint with her human SAPS members in the early hours of Saturday, said Mali Govender from the South African Police (SAPS).

The team followed a lead to the beach in the small Eastern Cape town when Ounooi's handler spotted the suspect.

Govender explained that Ounooi's handler warned the suspect to stop and he ignored the command. He then unleashed Ounooi.

"The handler then released his patrol dog – Ounooi and whilst she attempted to apprehend the suspect, the offender then started to stab Ounooi on her upper body and in the chest area.

"Weak from the stab wounds, Ounooi collapsed and the suspect ran towards the water.

"Ounooi was taken to the local vet for medical treatment. The stab wounds damaged muscles close to her heart. She is currently in a stable condition and has been booked off duty to recuperate," Govender explained.

The suspect could not be found, and the search is ongoing, said police.

Port Alfred police Cluster Commander, Brigadier Morgan Govender wished Ounooi a heartfelt and speedy recovery.

"Ounooi has displayed extreme dedication, bravery and courage throughout her four years in the service and has been instrumental in apprehending several suspects whilst on duty.  The handler will be referred for trauma counselling."

Govender condemned the attack on Ounooi.

"An attack on a police official is an attack on the state and similarly, an attack on any of our serving canine or equine personnel is an attack on the state.

"These faithful animals serve alongside their human police officers of the SAPS with passion, discipline and dedication," said Govender.

Read more on:    saps  |  k9  |  port elizabeth  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man stabbed to death while fishing with friend at Emmarentia Dam in Joburg

2019-11-09 19:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Durban erupts with excitement as Bokke complete the second leg of trophy tour
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:14 PM
Road name: M3 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town CBD 18:03 PM
Road name: Plein Street / Hatfield Street

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One jackpot winner bags nearly R350k 2019-11-09 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 