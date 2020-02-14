SAPS search for robbers behind Sasolburg CIT heist

Police have launched a 72-hour activation plan to search for the robbers behind a cash-in-transit heist in Sasolburg in the Free State on Friday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili the robbery took place on Friday around 15:30 in Oliviershoek Avenue in Vaalpark.

A group of armed men who were travelling in three cars allegedly "bombed" the security truck.

"It is reported that an undisclosed amount of money was robbed after the vehicle was bombed. Two security guards were reported to have sustained minor injuries," said Muridili.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to send tip-offs via the My SAPS app or to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

All information received will be treated with confidentiality, said Muridili.