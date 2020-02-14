 

SAPS search for robbers behind Sasolburg CIT heist

2020-02-14 22:54

Sesona Ngqakamba

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police have launched a 72-hour activation plan to search for the robbers behind a cash-in-transit heist in Sasolburg in the Free State on Friday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili the robbery took place on Friday around 15:30 in Oliviershoek Avenue in Vaalpark.

A group of armed men who were travelling in three cars allegedly "bombed" the security truck.

"It is reported that an undisclosed amount of money was robbed after the vehicle was bombed. Two security guards were reported to have sustained minor injuries," said Muridili.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to send tip-offs via the My SAPS app or to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

All information received will be treated with confidentiality, said Muridili.

Read more on:    crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Racialised' attacks on Gordhan are 'unacceptable' - SACP's Mapaila

2020-02-14 22:18

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Julius Malema addresses the Press Club of South Africa
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Morningstar 19:08 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
Brackenfell 17:45 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Valentine's Day gift for 3 Daily Lotto players 2020-02-14 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 