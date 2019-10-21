SARS 'protect me from yourself' IT head received R1.8m settlement

SARS IT head Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane made headlines when a clip of her being interviewed on SABC Morning Live went viral. (YouTube/SABC Morning Live/screenshot)

Former SA Revenue Service (SARS) executives who were placed on precautionary suspension over allegations of misconduct were offered six-month settlements to part ways with the revenue service.

News24 has seen the settlements offered to former IT head Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane and group executive of employee relations, Luther Lebelo.

Through a mutual agreement between the parties, Makhekhe-Mokhuane received R1.8m and Lebelo received R1.25m.

Earlier this month, SARS announced it had ended the employment relationship with Makhekhe-Mokhuane and Lebelo and would not pursue further actions against them, Fin24 reported.

The revenue service said in a statement that after consultation with the pair, a decision had been taken to part ways.

In July this year, SARS placed Lebelo and two other executives, Hlengani Mathebula and Teboho Mokoena, on precautionary suspension, pending the outcomes of a disciplinary process.

It is understood that Mathebula and Mokoena also received settlement offers to part ways with the tax body.

READ | Lies, omissions and misdirection: Mkhwebane’s 'rogue unit' evidence far from complete

When News24 approached SARS for comment, the tax body said: "SARS requests that the privacy of the individuals concerned and the confidentiality of the employer–employee relationship be respected. SARS will not comment further on the matter."

In April, Makhekhe-Mokhuane was offered a four-month settlement to step down, which she refused.

The offer was made after she made headlines when a clip of her being interviewed by Sakina Kamwendo on SABC Morning Live went viral.

Kamwendo had asked Makhekhe-Mokhuane what needed to be done to fix the revenue services' IT infrastructure, to which Makhekhe-Mokhuane responded: "Ma'am, can you give me protection from yourself?"

The revenue service informed her that she brought the revenue service into disrepute following her interview during which she uttered the now infamous phrase and her appearance before the Nugent Inquiry.

In August, Makhekhe-Mokhuane was placed on precautionary suspension, following allegations of misconduct.