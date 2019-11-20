UPDATE | Lucky Montana describes SARS order to attach his assets as 'vindictive'

Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) chief executive Lucky Montana has described the latest move by the South African Revenue Service’s (SARS), seizing his assets as "vindictive" and "unethical".

Montana said the Sheriff of the Court arrived at his home on Wednesday morning with a warrant of execution.

The Daily Maverick reported that the sheriff had been instructed "to seize two luxury vehicles and other moveable property" belonging to Montana.

However, Montana said: "the latest action by SARS is clearly vindictive, unethical and smacks of abuse of power by the new clique running SARS."

He claimed that he was never served with the summonses to defend the matter. He said the action by the revenue collector was not an unexpected one, adding that it had been going on for two years.

Montana confirmed to News24 that he owed the tax body an amount of R1.6m arising from the sale of two properties - Capital Gains Tax.

"SARS had brought this to my attention through my tax advisor. I agreed to settle the amount as soon as I have disposed of another property, which SARS was informed of."

"I am fully aware of my obligation to the tax authorities, and the role that this play in our lives. I have never disputed the amount owed to SARS and has made a firm commitment to settle this."

Montana said on the day that he wrote to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, the revenue service contacted him directly to discuss his tax matters.

"It was not a coincidence that SARS decided to contact me directly immediately after I stated my intention to testify before the Zondo Commission.

"The latest action is clear indication to me that they have also seen my detailed submission to the Zondo Commission, which clearly identify the roles of former."

Montana also claimed that the latest action by the service was an act to "intimidate" him.

"Whilst I have accepted my obligation to SARS and do not wish to change my commitment to settle the R1.6m, the latest action has nothing to do with my tax status but an attempt to intimidate me.

"Unfortunately for them, I am not intimidated. SARS can proceed to attach my assets but will not win the ultimate war.

"The Zondo Commission itself has tried to [pressurise] me to drop some aspects of my statement. I had refused and withdrew from testifying before the Commission."