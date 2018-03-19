 

SARS' Tom Moyane suspended with 'immediate effect'

2018-03-19 22:33
Sars commissioner Tom Moyane. (File, City Press)

Sars commissioner Tom Moyane. (File, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - SARS commissioner Tom Moyane has been suspended with immediate effect on Monday. 

"I can confirm that the president has informed Mr Tom Moyane of his suspension with immediate effect,"President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko told News24.

"This is pending the institution of disciplinary proceedings against him."

Details of the disciplinary are not available yet.

"What the president did say though, and he will issue a statement shortly, is that he did say that he believes it is in the public interest that we restore the credibility of SARS without delay," she said.

READ: SARS decries 'attack' on Moyane, urges Ramaphosa to fast track inquiry

A statement released by the Presidency on Monday night said that Ramaphosa told Moyane in a letter: "Developments at the SARS under your leadership have resulted in a deterioration in public confidence in the institution and in public finances being compromised. For the sake of the country and the economy, this situation cannot be allowed to continue, or to worsen."
 
Diko said concern was raised in particular about the manner in which Moyane handled the matter of Jonas Makwakwa, who resigned last week, "his treatment of the report given to him by the Financial Intelligence Centre, and his failure to immediately report this to the Minister of Finance".
 
Diko said another concern Ramaphosa raised was the management of VAT refunds, which had brought the SARS into "serious disrepute" and potentially jeopardised the integrity of the SARS as collector of revenue and adversely affected tax morality among tax payers.
 
"The decision to suspend Mr Moyane follows a meeting in which President Ramaphosa informed Mr Moyane that he had lost confidence in his ability to lead SARS and offered him an opportunity to resign with immediate effect, which Mr Moyane declined."

READ: Ramaphosa must clean up SARS, NPA and PP office - Malala

Ramaphosa indicated that as SARS Commissioner, Moyane holds a high position of trust in the management of the country’s public finances, and necessary to act "urgently and immediately". 
 
The Minister of Finance will announce the appointment of an Acting Commissioner for SARS.

This comes after the tax agency called on Ramaphosa to fast track the establishment of a commission into its leadership, as it lamented what it called an “ongoing media onslaught” focused on Moyane, Fin24 reported. 

Ramaphosa had announced a commission of inquiry into SARS leadership during his State of the Nation Address in mid-February. 

READ: SARS denies Moyane acted unlawfully in Gupta VAT repayments

Moyane has been under the media spotlight recently for his role in handling millions of rands in VAT refunds to a Gupta-linked company via a third party.

On Friday afternoon, the revenue service released a statement arguing that Moyane's actions had been consistent with the law, and the refund was above board.

SARS argued that Moyane did not decide whether the payments should be made or not, also denying that Moyane had ever instructed any SARS employee to deal with the Oakbay complaint in one way or another.

Read more on:    sars  |  tom moyane

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

No taxis in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday as taxi operators go on strike

2018-03-19 21:57

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa says there are lessons to learn from Zimbabwe on land reform
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:14 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Swellendam 09:25 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, March 17 2018-03-17 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 