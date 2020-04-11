 

SA's coronavirus death toll now at 25 after Western Cape man dies

2020-04-11 20:10

Nicole McCain

A  61-year-old man from the Western Cape has died after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the death toll in the country to 25.

Health Minister Dr Zwelini Mkhize confirmed the death on Saturday night, saying the man had underlying health issues that included diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

"It is with sadness that we are reporting a new Covid-19-related death. This takes the total number of deaths to 25," Mkhize said in a statement.

"We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased and also appreciate the health workers who treated the deceased patient."

The number of South Africans who have tested positive for Covid-19 now stands at 2 028, with 75 053 having been tested to date.

Earlier this week, a 57-year-old man from the Western Cape also died of the virus. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, tested positive for Covid-19 and died on Monday. He had diabetes and ischaemic heart disease.

In a social media post, Mkhize reassured people that to date, it appeared there was little chance of re-infection once a person had contracted the virus.

Read more on:    western cape  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trapped honeymoon couple finally leave Maldives as 40 South Africans evacuated

35 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Lockdown lunch - has Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams lost her groove?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:54 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Paarl 06:53 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Here are your Daily Lotto results 2020-04-10 21:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 