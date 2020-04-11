SA's coronavirus death toll now at 25 after Western Cape man dies

A 61-year-old man from the Western Cape has died after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the death toll in the country to 25.



Health Minister Dr Zwelini Mkhize confirmed the death on Saturday night, saying the man had underlying health issues that included diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

"It is with sadness that we are reporting a new Covid-19-related death. This takes the total number of deaths to 25," Mkhize said in a statement.

"We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased and also appreciate the health workers who treated the deceased patient."

The number of South Africans who have tested positive for Covid-19 now stands at 2 028, with 75 053 having been tested to date.

Earlier this week, a 57-year-old man from the Western Cape also died of the virus. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, tested positive for Covid-19 and died on Monday. He had diabetes and ischaemic heart disease.

In a social media post, Mkhize reassured people that to date, it appeared there was little chance of re-infection once a person had contracted the virus.