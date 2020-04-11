SA's coronavirus death toll now at 25 after Western Cape man dies

A 61-year-old
man from the Western Cape has died after testing positive for Covid-19,
bringing the death toll in the country to 25.
Health Minister Dr
Zwelini Mkhize confirmed the death on Saturday night, saying the man had underlying
health issues that included diabetes, hypertension and obesity.
"It is with sadness
that we are reporting a new Covid-19-related death. This takes the total number
of deaths to 25,"
Mkhize said in a statement.
"We convey our
condolences to the family of the deceased and also appreciate the health
workers who treated the deceased patient."
The number of South Africans
who have tested positive for Covid-19 now stands at 2 028, with 75 053 having
been tested to date.
Earlier this week,
a 57-year-old man from the Western Cape also
died of the virus. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, tested positive
for Covid-19 and died on Monday. He had diabetes and ischaemic heart
disease.
In a social media
post, Mkhize reassured people that to date, it appeared there was little chance
of re-infection once a person had contracted the virus.