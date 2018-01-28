 

SA’s sex doll craze

2018-01-28 00:00

Vuyo Mkize

-
AI is being widely used in the sex toy industry.

AI is being widely used in the sex toy industry.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South African men are fast catching on to the sex doll craze.

Although they come with a pretty hefty starting price of R16 000, according to Luvland operations manager Patrick Meyer, demand is booming.

For Sorika de Swardt, a social worker who specialises in mental health, addiction and complicated marriages, sexbots, or robotic sex dolls, may be as common as a vibrator in the bedside drawer in the next few years.

“It was only a matter of time until we would want to try out the next best thing, and it arrived in the form of sexbots,” De Swardt said.

They look like us, talk like us and even feel like a real woman, “only better because they always look perfect and never age”.

Last year, Luvland became the first adult store franchise to bring the life-size JY Dolls to the local market.

Meyer brought six into the country and they sold out in 10 days. Recently, he ordered 100 more.

“It’s a big market and they cost between R16 000 and R25 000. It’s basically like a love doll and is built or moulded on real women weighing about 60kg.

"It’s like having someone to communicate with. Some people put them in their kitchens or lounges and have conversations with them,” he said.

But for all their advantages – such as looking exactly the way you want them to and being “great listeners” who never talk back – there are concerns about how they will change the dynamics of human relationships and our ability to become involved in real-life relationships.

De Swardt says no one knows how these dolls will change the way we interact with others.

“We are already making more eye contact with our smartphones than with our partners and children.

Experts worry about our ability to form and maintain strong attachments and meaningful connections with real human beings,” she said.

But could sex dolls be the beginning of a trend in which people prefer sex with robots over humans?

“Our sexual egos are fragile things. The moment we take our clothes off in front of someone, we also expose our vulnerability.

"We want to please and be pleased, but many of us struggle to verbalise what we actually want from the sexual experience,” De Swardt said.

“As a result of this lack of open and honest discussion around intimacy, relationships and sex in the real world, we tend to opt for any easier way to get our needs met.”

But Meyer says the advantages of sex dolls outweigh the disadvantages in certain sectors of the population.

“For men who are disabled, for instance, it’s a way for them to have a sex life, or for men who are more socially withdrawn and lacking in confidence – they seem to be the ones who are most drawn to sex dolls.”

De Swardt says another drawback is that owners of the dolls can treat them any way they want to.

“There will be no consequences for the owner who abuses or degrades the sexbots. We can already see the objectifying trend when we look at social-media responses [about the doll].”

The conversations and debates may be borderline flippant on social media, but they are conversations that expose a growing interest in the generally taboo world of sexual expression.

De Swardt says that, whether we like it or not, the dolls are here to stay and all we can do is to try to talk about ethical use and the options of having real-life relationships.

“While still flooded in controversy, sex robots are a natural evolution of the plastic sex doll industry, and of the combination of sex and technology,” De Swardt said.

TALK TO US

Would you get a sex doll? How do you think they will affect human relationships?

SMS us on 35697 using the keyword DOLL and tell us what you think. Please include your name and province. SMSes cost R1.50

Read more on:    technology  |  health

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The Post Office fumes at Sassa

2018-01-28 06:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Capetonians share their feelings about Day Zero
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:19 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:19 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 27 2018-01-27 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 