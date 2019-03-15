 

SA's train problems by the numbers and Nzimande's plan to solve them

2019-03-15 21:29

Ethan van Diemen

A Metrorail official walks pass a charred train carriage in Cape Town. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

A Metrorail official walks pass a charred train carriage in Cape Town. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Despite 6 638 security personnel working in four regions across South Africa, 24 trains and 289 coaches have been vandalised or been victim to theft between October 2018 and February 2019, according to Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande.

This emerged in Ndzimande's responses to three parliamentary questions posed to the minister by two members of Parliament.

The minister said the "majority of the vandalism is theft of copper and aluminium train parts which has a high monetary value at scrap dealers".

He added that "another challenge is stone throwing at trains en-route on certain corridors".

Nzimande also said the government planned to add 2 284 new coaches in Gauteng, 1 835 in the Western Cape, 938 in KwaZulu-Natal and 228 in the Eastern Cape to ensure that Metrorail operates at "optimum capacity".

In addition, 1 512 coaches are planned for expansion of the network, over the longer term Nzimande confirmed in response to EFF MP Ntombovuyo Veronica Mente, who asked for the number of carriages Metrorail needs to reach optimum capacity.

Stone throwing

In a parliamentary reply to DA MP Chris Hunsinger, who asked about measures that have been put in place to deal with vandalism and destruction of rail infrastructure, Nzimande responded that "in each region, security personnel are deployed to combat theft and vandalism".

Nzimande continued that in the four regions "a total complement of 3 060 protective service personnel have been deployed, supported by 3 578 external security service providers".

In Cape Town, where a spate of train attacks and arson has bedevilled the city's commuters, Nzimande noted that "further reinforcement in the form of drones and forensic support have been added as part of a pilot project".

READ: Search for train arson attackers must be intensified-Nzimande

Nzimande added that "this has proven successful and plans are afoot to roll out this project to Gauteng in the next financial year".

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and the City of Cape Town have also entered into a partnership that will provide an additional 100 security personnel in high-risk areas.

To bolster security in the future, Nzimande stated that his department planned to roll out security fencing, CCTV, alarms, fire detection and intrusion detection for all substations.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    prasa  |  blade nzimande  |  public transport
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: SA Agulhas II returns from 'great expedition' after braving heavy sea ice, freezing temperatures and harsh weather

36 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA Agulhas II returns from 'great expedition' after braving heavy sea ice, freezing temperatures and harsh weather
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 18:56 PM
Road name: N2

Bellville 14:12 PM
Road name: Voortrekker Road

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, March 15 37 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 