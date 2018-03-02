 

SASF joins Inxeba producers in court challenge over porn rating

2018-03-02 14:50

Amanda Khoza

Inxeba poster. (Supplied)

Inxeba poster. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The South African Screen Federation on Friday said it would be joining the producers of the film Inxeba when they approach the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to get its porn rating overturned.

"In a gross violation of the right to freedom of expression, the film is now effectively banned in the country after a decision that smacks of apartheid-era censorship," said SASF spokesperson Rehad Desai.

In a statement, Mad Moth Communications' David Alex Wilson said the producers of the film, through their attorneys Webber Wentzel, had served a lawsuit on February 24 seeking an urgent interdict to overturn the reclassification of the film.

The Film and Publication Board Appeals Tribunal overturned the original classification of the 16LS and gave the film a rating of X18, classifying it in the same category as hardcore porn, Wilson said.

The matter is expected to be heard on March 6.

READ: What's the fuss about Inxeba?

SASF, which is an umbrella body for numerous local film and TV organisations, said the film is about a gay relationship set in the context of a Xhosa initiation ceremony.

Desai said the Film and Publication Board Tribunal had justified the rating by saying the film "lacked artistic merit", even though it had been shortlisted for an Oscar and nominated for eight SA Film and Television Awards. 

"The real reasons for the rating seems to be political pressure and homophobia, since the film is far less explicit than Fifty Shades of Grey (rated 16). In fact, Inxeba’s original rating was also 16 and only changed after violent protests at cinemas and death threats against some of the actors."

Desai said the fight was not only about the film.

"It is about the right to freedom of expression of all artists to contribute to democratic debate. The unjustified censorship can have a chilling effect on the creation of any work that might be considered controversial.

"It also denies audience members the right to decide for themselves what they wish to see," said Desai.  

SASF is represented by the Legal Resources Centre.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    the wound  |  inxeba  |  johannesburg  |  entertainment  |  movies  |  court

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN cops kill wanted hijacker in shootout

2018-03-02 14:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police van drives over dog in Elsies River
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, February 28 2018-02-28 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 