 

Sassa debacle: Dlamini was an evasive and obstructive witness, inquiry hears

2018-03-19 13:00

Lizeka Tandwa

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is interviewed regarding the Sassa crisis. (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is interviewed regarding the Sassa crisis. (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini was an evasive and obstructive witness during an inquiry into whether she should be held personally liable for the costs incurred during the Sassa payments crisis, the inquiry heard on Monday. 

During his closing argument at the Office of the Chief Justice in Midrand, Geoff Budlender - for Black Sash - argued that Dlamini's approach to the inquiry was not befitting of an accountable minister. 

Dlamini had faced four days of cross-examination in January where she was reprimanded by the chair of the inquiry, retired judge Bernard Ngoepe, for avoiding questions.

READ: Bathabile Dlamini admits she failed to inform ConCourt promptly about Sassa deadline delay

The Constitutional Court ordered last year that an inquiry be held to investigate whether she should be held personally liable for the costs.

Budlender added that Dlamini had lied in her affidavit that she had not played a dominant role in the workstreams around grants. 

Concurring with Budlender, Freedom Under Law's (FUL) advocate Andreas Coutsoudis argued that Dlamini had misled the Constitutional Court when she said that she took no interest in the meetings of the workstreams.

"The minister took the view that it would be more dangerous to tell ConCourt of these meetings," Coutsoudis said.

"The credibility of the minister is far from ideal."

'Drunk with power'

Former South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Thokozani Magwaza testified in January that he thought Dlamini was "drunk with power". 

Magwaza described how Dlamini barged into an executive committee meeting without warning and reprimanded him in front of his subordinates.

He added that Dlamini would also change advisors on a whim.

"[The] problem was, [the] minister was running Sassa like her own shop," he said.

Read more: Dlamini 'was running Sassa like her own shop' - Magwaza

The inquiry was established to investigate whether Dlamini had sought the appointment of individuals to lead the various "workstreams", who would report directly to her.

Further, the Constitutional Court ordered the inquiry to investigate the details of the appointments, such as when people were appointed, who they reported to, and the dates and contents of the reports on the workstreams to the minister.

Lastly, the inquiry also looked into why the minister did not disclose this information to the court.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sassa  |  bathabile dlamini  |  johannesburg  |  social grants

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

White monopoly capital behind NPA decision to prosecute JZ - Edward Zuma

2018-03-19 12:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Life Esidimeni hearings - Moseneke determines compensation
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 17 2018-03-17 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 