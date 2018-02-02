 

Sassa inquiry to hear closing arguments in March

2018-02-02 21:00

Lizeka Tandwa

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press)

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The inquiry into whether Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini should be held personally liable for the grant distribution crisis at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) will resume on March 19 for closing arguments. 

The Constitutional Court appointed Judge Bernard Ngoepe to head the inquiry to investigate whether Dlamini should be held personally liable for the costs incurred during the Sassa payment crisis.

Dlamini appeared before the inquiry last week, where she denied establishing work streams that would undermine the work at Sassa.

She also denied that work streams reported directly to her and that she was warned by former Sassa director general Zane Dangor and former CEO Thokozani Magwaza that the work streams were running parallel to Sassa. 

During her three days of testimony, Dlamini was often defiant, causing Ngoepe to reprimand her and demand that she answer questions during cross-examination.

The minister had elected to testify in Zulu but, on several occasions, she promptly corrected her interpreter, choosing to address the question herself in English. 

During his testimony, Magwaza testified how Dlamini ran Sassa like "her personal spaza shop". 

He said he warned Dlamini informally on several occasions that the work streams were operating parallel to Sassa against the instructions of the Constitutional Court.

In 2014, the Constitutional Court found that grant distributor CPS's contract with Sassa was illegal.

It gave Sassa until March 2017 to clean up and to insource the administrative requirements to distribute grants.

Sassa however, in 2017 failed to meet the Constitutional Court's deadline, which allowed CPS an extension.

Dangor, who resigned as Dlamini's advisor in 2017, during the crisis, accused her and Sassa of creating delays to allow CPS to continue.

He accused Dlamini and her established work streams of having a "lack of urgency" when looking for legal solutions that would allow Sassa to transfer its grants payment system from CPS to a new service provider.

"The delay was to ensure that the current service provider continues, [despite] it being illegal," he said.

The inquiry will investigate whether Dlamini sought the appointment of individuals to lead the various "work streams" to report directly to her.

The three work streams - which were "information and business management", "banking services and project management, "legislative and policy requirements management", and "benefits and local economic development" - appeared to exist in parallel with the function of the department and Sassa.

Read more on:    sassa  |  bathabile dlamini

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former Red Ants director jailed for 10 years in fraud, gun case

2018-02-02 20:05

Inside News24

 
/News
Zuma staying in office is best for 2019 opposition, but not SA - opposition parties
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Rawsonville 12:28 PM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, February 2 2018-02-02 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 