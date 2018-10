The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in Gauteng is fast-tracking an investigation into a scam, involving grocery voucher offers to unemployed South Africans.

Communication bearing the logos of Sassa, Shoprite and Pick n Pay, offers South African citizens who have valid identity documents the opportunity to receive grocery vouchers valued at R2 200.

Unemployed citizens are directed to a website to register, using their ID numbers and proof of address.

According to spokesperson Nandi Mosia, an investigation conducted by the agency, in collaboration with the police and the National Credit Regulator (NCR), started on Monday after the scam was reported over the weekend.

"Because we have a standing working relationship with [the] NCR as well as [the] SAPS, this was taken up very quickly," Mosia added.

She said a criminal case would be opened and pointed out that such scams were common this time of year.

"We normally find a rise in cases like these, in terms of faux SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook posts."

"Last year, exactly this time, there was an SMS going around that people would be given groceries. We could not get the origin of that SMS but with this one, we are hopeful that we will get the origin of it and put an end to it once and for all."

She urged all those who signed up to open a case a case with the police.

"However, no one wants to come to the fore and say they signed up," she added.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter