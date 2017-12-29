 

Sassa tests in-house payment system

2017-12-29 12:11

Jenni Evans

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Cape Town - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) started testing its in-house payment system on Friday, using a sample group of 100 beneficiaries, a spokesperson said.

"So far, we haven't had any problems," said Sassa spokesperson Kgomotso Diseko.

The test run is part of Sassa’s broader plan to bring social grants payments back in-house, using a hybrid system, which will eventually include the Post Office, as it phases out private intermediary Cash Paymaster Services. 

The test run was conducted with the 100 beneficiaries, who form part of more than two million beneficiaries whose grants are paid directly into bank accounts held at one of the commercial banks. 

Sassa said it has, so far, received and confirmed details of the commercial bank accounts of 2 001 233 beneficiaries as it works towards phasing in a "one-stop" grant administration and payment service.

“With effect from 1 February 2018, Sassa will continue to make direct deposits into all beneficiary commercial bank accounts," Sassa CEO Pearl Bhengu said in a statement.

For other beneficiaries, payments will continue as usual at cash pay points or various merchants around the country.

The Sassa payment card use has been extended until December 31, 2018.


sassa  |  social grants

2017-12-29 09:46

