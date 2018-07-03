 

Sassa urges patience, assures beneficiaries grants will be paid despite difficulties

2018-07-03 11:09

Alex Mitchley

Sassa head office (Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images, file)

Sassa head office (Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Social grant beneficiaries who draw their money at ATMs might have to wait a little longer to access it.

On Tuesday, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) assured those who experienced problems with electronic payments on Monday that they would be paid in full - within the next few days.

"What is being experienced is a result of a process of changing from an old to a new payment system for social grants. Sassa is also in a process of phasing out Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) as directed by the Constitutional Court and introducing the South African Post Office (SAPO) to pay social grants," said acting Sassa CEO Abraham Mahlangu.

READ: Sassa warns of increase in fake SMSes doing the rounds

He assured beneficiaries that their social grants would be paid in full.  

"We request beneficiaries to give themselves at least three days to withdraw their grants."

Sassa asked beneficiaries who access their funds through ATMs to first pick the savings account option when withdrawing their money. If this is rejected, then the cheque account option should be selected.

"Sassa wishes to apologise for the inconvenience caused to the beneficiaries," said Mahlangu.

Sassa and SAPO are working tirelessly to find a solution to this problem and ensure that all beneficiary services are restored in the shortest possible time. We further undertake to keep our beneficiaries informed."

Sassa workers strike

While Sassa deals with the social grant payment difficulties, it is also taking the Public Servants Association (PSA) to the Labour Court over a strike at the Sassa offices. This will be opposed by PSA.

"They are oblivious that the poor are going to suffer," the PSA's Tahir Maepa told News24 on Monday.

He said the association had hoped to resolve the pay dispute.

Instead, it received court papers on Monday to say that the Department of Social Development would apply for an interdict to stop the strike.

The matter is expected to be heard in the Labour Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

READ: Striking PSA workers taken to Labour Court

Sassa head of communication Paseka Letsatsi told News24 that the social development department filed the court interdict on Monday.

The strike action comes after the PSA and Sassa could not agree on pay increases.

The PSA tabled its demands on February 1 at the Sassa National Bargaining Forum. These included a single-term agreement with a general sliding-scale salary increase of between 13% and 15%.

The union also wants issues related to housing, leave, post establishment, danger allowances, performance management and the insourcing of certain services to be discussed.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sassa  |  social grants  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Western Cape mountain passes open after heavy snowfall, as cold sets in across SA

2018-07-03 08:50

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Baby dies, scores homeless after Imizamo Yethu fire
 

10 things you owe your pet

There’s more to it than just going to the pet shop and getting a puppy or a kitten. You are responsible for your pet’s health, wellbeing and safety.

 

Paws

Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
We think every company should have pawternity leave!
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, June 30 2018-06-30 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 