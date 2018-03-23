 

Sassa woes: Dlamini, Bhengu to explain why they should not foot social grants legal bill

2018-03-23 18:41

Iavan Pijoos

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini. (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini. (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Constitutional Court has not taken kindly to the shenanigans of former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini and Sassa acting CEO Pearl Bhengu in the drawn-out social grants saga.

On Friday, the court granted a South African Social Security Services (Sassa) application, allowing Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to continue distributing social grants - by another six months - to beneficiaries who receive their grants in cash. Around 2.8 million beneficiaries - roughly 26% of the scheme, receive their grants in cash.

READ: ConCourt allows extension of Sassa's contract with CPS for six months

However, the court didn't just stop there. It also ordered Dlamini and Bhengu to explain why they should not be held liable for the legal costs, in their personal capacities.

The court has given them an April 16 deadline to explain, via affidavits, why they should not be asked to personally foot the bill.

For a period of six months from April 1, Sassa and CPS must ensure that the social grants paid to beneficiaries in cash, take place on the same terms and conditions as stipulated in the current contract. 

CPS may in writing, request that the National Treasury investigate and make a recommendation regarding the price to be paid for the services it is to render during the six-month period.

Treasury must then file a report with the court, within 21 days of receipt of the request, setting out its recommendation.

A panel of experts appointed by the court will evaluate the implementation of the cash payment of social grants during the six-month period. 

'Not enough time'

Civil rights group Black Sash, which played an integral part in shedding light on the social grants payment crisis, is of the view that the six-month extension is not enough time for Sassa to get a new tender for the cash payment of grants.

"The six-month extension is too tight," a representative told News24, adding that the bidding process for a new contract was frustrated by a lack of detail in the tender that went out.

"The tender process is nowhere. The biding must start from scratch and thereafter an appointment must still be made," she contended.

READ: CPS ordered to pay back R316m to Sassa

Sassa grants executive manager Dianne Dunkerley told the Portfolio Committee on Social Development earlier this month that the bidding process for a replacement for CPS to deliver cash had closed.

She said that a new service provider would be afforded an opportunity to set up and be ready to pay cash grants from July 1.

On Friday morning, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria also ordered CPS to pay back R316m, with interest, to Sassa.

This relates to money Sassa paid to CPS in 2014 when it claimed it enrolled more grant recipients and beneficiaries than it had been contracted to provide services for.

Read more on:    cps  |  sassa  |  pearl bhengu  |  bathabile dlamini  |  judiciary  |  social grants  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man nabbed for alleged rape of teen he met on social media

35 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Theewaterskloof Dam's 3 year collapse in 60 seconds
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 21 2018-03-21 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 