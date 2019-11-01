Saturday's weather | A cloudy and warm day for much of SA

As
South Africans wake up, ready and eager to see the Springboks beat the English
on Saturday, they can expect cloudy but warm conditions over much of the
country, according to the South African Weather Service.
Warnings
Extremely high fire danger
conditions are expected over the central and southern interior of the Northern
Cape, Central Karoo District Municipality in the Western Cape and northern
interior of the Eastern Cape.
The
weather in your region
Gauteng will be
cloudy and warm with scattered but isolated showers and thundershowers in the
north. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.
Mpumalanga will see
morning fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool
with scattered but isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and south.
It will be warm in places on the Lowveld.
You can expect morning fog
patches along the escarpment in Limpopo.
Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cloudy in the west and south, where
isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.
The North West will
be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, clearing from the
west.
TheFree State will
be cloudy and warm with isolated but scattered showers and thundershowers in
the north and east, where it will be cool.
It will be hot over the northern
interior of the Northern
Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but partly cloudy in
the east. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming
moderate southerly to south-westerly by the afternoon.
The Western Cape will
be fine and warm. Otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool over
the western and south-western parts in the afternoon with isolated light
showers and rain toward the evening spreading along the south coast. It will be
hot in places over the north-eastern interior.
The wind along the coast will be
light and variable, otherwise moderate to fresh. It will become moderate south-westerly
to westerly by late evening. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.
In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will
be hot in places over the interior, otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the
coast will be moderate to fresh.
In the eastern half of the
province, it will be fine and hot but partly cloudy in the north-east. The wind
along the coast will be moderate south-westerly
KwaZulu-Natal will see morning fog over the
interior. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. Isolated but scattered showers
and thundershowers are expected in the west. The wind along the coast will be
moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.
- Compiled by Ethan Van Diemen
