Saturday's weather | A cloudy and warm day for much of SA

As South Africans wake up, ready and eager to see the Springboks beat the English on Saturday, they can expect cloudy but warm conditions over much of the country, according to the South African Weather Service.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and southern interior of the Northern Cape, Central Karoo District Municipality in the Western Cape and northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy and warm with scattered but isolated showers and thundershowers in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will see morning fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered but isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and south. It will be warm in places on the Lowveld.

You can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment in Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cloudy in the west and south, where isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

The North West will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, clearing from the west.

TheFree State will be cloudy and warm with isolated but scattered showers and thundershowers in the north and east, where it will be cool.

It will be hot over the northern interior of the Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but partly cloudy in the east. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate southerly to south-westerly by the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be fine and warm. Otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool over the western and south-western parts in the afternoon with isolated light showers and rain toward the evening spreading along the south coast. It will be hot in places over the north-eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, otherwise moderate to fresh. It will become moderate south-westerly to westerly by late evening. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be hot in places over the interior, otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

In the eastern half of the province, it will be fine and hot but partly cloudy in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly

KwaZulu-Natal will see morning fog over the interior. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. Isolated but scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Ethan Van Diemen

