 

Saturday's weather: A cloudy, but warm day in store

2019-11-08 19:27
(iStock)

(iStock)

It is expected to be cloudy, but warm across most of South Africa on Saturday.

Warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts of the North West, north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the extreme north-western parts of the Free State, says the SA Weather Service.

A snapshot of the weather in your region:  

Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers from late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the Lowveld where it will be warm, while Limpopo will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the central parts.

Free State is expected to see morning fog patches in the extreme east where it will be cloudy, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the eastern half.

The Northern Cape will have morning mist along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but cool over the southern high ground, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the extreme east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but cool along the south coast and in places along the south-west where it will be windy. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly north of Cape Columbine, otherwise strong south-easterly to easterly, but galeforce between Cape Agulhas and Cape Point at times. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with mist in places at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm over the interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly, becoming fresh to strong south easterly from late morning. The eastern half of the province will be warm along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated rain and showers in the east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly, becoming fresh to strong in places south of Coffee Bay from late morning.

Kwazulu-Natal is expected to have morning mist/fog in places over the interior otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in the north-west. Rain and isolated showers are expected but scattered thundershowers in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to south-easterly, becoming north-easterly from the south by late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index low.

Temperatures:

