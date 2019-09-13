Saturday's weather: A cooler south and warmer north expected

The southern half of the country will be cool while the northern half will be warmer on Saturday.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the extreme north-eastern parts of the Free State, the central and eastern parts of the North West, the western parts of the Mpumalanga Highveld, the Western Bushveld and Gauteng, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and warm in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be extreme.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Limpopo will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to warm but fine and hot in the western Bushveld.

It will be fine and warm but hot in the extreme north-eastern parts of the North West. It will be windy in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy with fog patches over the eastern parts of the Free State at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but cool in the south and south-east, where it will be partly cloudy.

The Northern Cape will be fine in the north and east. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but cold over the southern interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh.

It will be partly cloudy and cool in the Western Cape. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

It will be cloudy and cool but cold in places in the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Morning rain and isolated showers are expected in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

