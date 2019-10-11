 

Saturday's weather | A hot start to the weekend as temperatures rise

2019-10-11 19:21
It will be a fine and warm day across most parts of SA on Saturday. (iStock)

It will be a hot Saturday as temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 30s in places.

Temperatures along the coast will be warm, as provided by the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the Free State, and the south-western parts of the North West.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and warm in Gauteng. It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be very high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with morning fog along the escarpment in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm. It will become partly cloudy on the south-western Highveld from the afternoon.

It will be cloudy with fog along the escarpment in Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

The North West will be warm in places. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot. It will become partly cloudy and windy.

It will be hot in the north-western parts of the Free State. Otherwise, it will be fine, windy and warm. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southeast.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the east from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

It will be cloudy along the south coast and West Coast of the Western Cape at first. It will become partly cloudy. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh, becoming strong along the West Coast. The expected UVB sunburn index will be very high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and warm, but cool along the coast. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate and fresh.

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

