 

Saturday's weather: A hot weekend ahead for the north and central interior

2019-02-22 18:58
(iStock)

(iStock)

Warm temperatures are expected for most of the west of the country and the coast, while hot to very hot conditions are expected along the north and the central interior on Saturday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape – except in the southeast – and the extreme western part of the North West.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal as well as the central and eastern parts of Mpumalanga.

Temperatures along the coast are expected to be cool to warm, as provided by the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

Gauteng is expected to be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Morning fog patches are expected over the escarpment of Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

Morning fog patches are expected over the escarpment of Limpopo. Otherwise, it is expected to be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and south-eastern parts.

The North West will be very hot in the extreme west. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated thundershowers in the extreme east.

It will be cloudy in the northeast of the Free State at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers in the east.

The Northern Cape will experience morning and evening fog along the coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot to very hot over the interior.

It will be cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior of the Western Cape in the morning. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot in places over the interior. It will become cloudy along the south coast and in places along the west coast from the evening.

The Eastern Cape will be cloudy with fog in the south during the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the east, while scattered thundershowers are expected in the extreme northeast.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. It will become cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low

18°C /31°C

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

17°C /30°C

Mbombela:

Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

20°C /30°C

Polokwane:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

17°C /31°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy

19°C /34°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine

17°C /34°C

Kimberley:

Fine

16°C /36°C

Upington:

Fine

19°C /37°C

Cape Town:

Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine

Wind: Moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly but light at first

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

20°C /27°C

George:

Cloudy in the morning and evening, otherwise partly cloudy

Wind: Moderate south to south-easterly becoming north-easterly to easterly from the evening

18°C /25°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy with fog in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy

Wind: Light and variable at first, otherwise moderate south westerly

19°C /23°C

East London:

Cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy

Wind: Light and variable, becoming moderate south westerly mid-morning

20°C /24°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy becoming cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers

Wind: Moderate to fresh north-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Moderate

21°C /29°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog, otherwise Partly cloudy becoming cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers

18°C /29°C

