 

Saturday's weather: A sunny start to the weekend for most of SA

2019-03-29 19:20
(iStock)

It is expected to be mostly sunny across the country as the weekend kicks off on Saturday but partly cloudy conditions are expected in the extreme east.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape, according to information provided by the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be cloudy in places in Gauteng during the morning. There will be morning mist over the East Rand. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga is expected to be cloudy with fog patches in the east and drizzle along the northern escarpment at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool in places over the central Highveld. Isolated showers are expected along the escarpment.

It will be cloudy and warm in Limpopo, with drizzle and along the escarpment at first. It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon.

It will be very hot in the north-western parts of the North West. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The Free State will be cloudy in places in the east at first with morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but hot in the extreme northwest.

Fog is expected along the coast of the Northern Cape, where it will be cool and fine over the interior at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy, and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the western and southern interior. It will be very hot in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Fog is expected along the west coast of the Western Cape, where it will be fine and hot in places over the interior. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm with evening light rain over the southwest, where it will be cool. It will become partly cloudy over the northeast with isolated evening showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly to westerly south of Table Bay at first, becoming moderate southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index will be very high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy along the coast in the morning, with morning fog patches in places in the south. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, but fresh to strong in the east.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but hot in places in the north. It will become cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index will be extreme.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

