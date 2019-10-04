Saturday's weather | A sunny weekend ahead as temperatures reach mid- to high-30s in places

It will be a warm to hot day as temperatures reach the mid- to high-thirties in most places on Saturday.

Temperatures along the coast will be warm to hot, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of the North West, western and central Free State, and eastern parts of Limpopo.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and warm but hot in the northern parts of Gauteng. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and hot but very hot in the western Bushveld.

The North West will be fine and hot.

It will be fine and warm to hot in the Free State.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm but hot in places over the central interior. It will become cloudy along the coast from evening. The wind along the coast will be fresh.

It will be cloudy over the north-eastern interior of the Western Cape in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot in places over the interior. It will become partly cloudy along the south-west and south coast from late afternoon where it will be cool. The wind along the coast will be varied. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy with mist over the interior in the early morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but cool with drizzle along the coast. The wind along the coast will be varied.

It will be partly cloudy in the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, with morning fog patches over the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

