 

Saturday's weather: A warm day ahead, fire dangers for the Northern Cape

2019-05-17 19:47
(Traveller24)

Most of the country is expected to experience a fine and warm day, with fire danger warnings for parts of the Northern Cape on Saturday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape. 

Strong north-westerly winds are expected in places over the southern and central interior of the Northern Cape, the interior of the Eastern Cape as well as the north eastern parts of the Western Cape on Sunday.

The forecast is provided by the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and warm in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the North West, and the Free State but cool along the Lesotho border. The expected UVB sunburn index in Gauteng will be high.

It will be cloudy and cool in the western parts of the Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light.

It will be cloudy and cool in the western parts of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but partly cloudy along the south coast in the morning. The wind along the coast will be light. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy with showers along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool in places in the north. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

It will be partly cloudy in KwaZulu-Natal in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but cool in the southwest. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

 
Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
