Saturday's weather: Another scorcher day for SA

Get out your brollies, baggies, sunblock and ice packs. The SA Weather service has predicted a scorcher. (Ian Carbutt, The Witness)

It will be a hot Saturday in South Africa, with many areas expecting extremely hot conditions, the South African Weather Service said.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Western Cape, western parts of the Eastern Cape as well as the south-western parts of the Northern Cape Province.

Special weather advisories

Extremely hot conditions are expected over Prince Albert, Oudtshoorn and Kannaland on Saturday.

The weather in your region

It will be fine in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng. The UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot on the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east at first with fog patches over the southern escarpment, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the west from the afternoon.

It will be fine and warm in the North West and Free State.

It will be fine and warm to hot in the Northern Cape, but extremely hot in the north-west of the province. It will become partly cloudy in the west in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy to cloudy and hot to extremely hot with isolated thundershowers in the afternoon over the east where it will be extremely hot in places.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly, becoming light to moderate south-westerly from late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and hot, but extremely hot over the escarpment. It will become cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the interior but scattered in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong westerly from the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy over the interior from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

