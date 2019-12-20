Saturday's weather | Cloudy and warm weather across much of SA

You can likely expect a cloudy but warm start to the weekend across much of the republic, according to the South African Weather Service.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of both the North West and Free State as well as northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected in places over the interior of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape.

Special weather advisories

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo as well as in the Limpopo Valley and south-western Bushveld of Limpopo.

Strong winds are expected over the north-western parts of the Eastern Cape in the afternoon.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and hot with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except on the Lowveld, where it will be hot.

Limpopo is expected to be cloudy with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with showers and thundershowers.

It will be fine and hot in the Free State, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with thundershowers.

You can expect it to be fine and warm to hot but very hot in the north of the Northern Cape, becoming partly cloudy with thundershowers in the afternoon in the east. There will be morning fog along the coast, where it will be cool with light and variable wind becoming moderate to fresh southerly by afternoon.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with morning rain in the west and south-west, becoming cloudy and cool along the south coast with rain in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy and warm in the south with light rain in places but partly cloudy and hot in the north with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. Strong southerly winds can be expected in the north in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light south-easterly in the east at first, otherwise, light to moderate south-westerly but fresh in the east in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thunderstorms. The wind along the coast will be light northerly becoming westerly but fresh to strong south-westerly from the south midday.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and hot to very hot but warm in the south-east, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from the south in the afternoon spreading northwards. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Ethan Van Diemen

