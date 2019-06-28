 

Saturday's weather: Cold conditions will continue in Western Cape, parts of Northern Cape

2019-06-28 19:03
(iStock)

The Western Cape and western parts of the Northern Cape will remain cold on Saturday. 

Special weather advisories

Strong north-westerly winds are expected in the Karoo Hoogland, Hantam in the Northern Cape, the Central Karoo and Breede Valley in the Western Cape on Sunday, as provided by the South African Weather Service.

Very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected in the southern parts of the Free State and Northern Cape on Monday.

Localised urban flooding is expected in places over the Cape Flats, the western Overberg and south-western Cape Winelands on Sunday.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and cool but warm in the northern parts of Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

It will be fine and cool to warm in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

It will be fine and cool in the North West and Free State.

The Northern Cape is expected to be cloudy to partly cloudy with fog patches in the north at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool but cold over the southern interior. The wind along the coast will be light.

It will be cloudy to partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the south-western parts of the Western Cape at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold, remaining partly cloudy in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy to partly cloudy with mist in places in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

It will be fine but partly cloudy along the coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

 
Read more on:    weather
