Saturday's weather: Fine and warm day for most of SA

It will be a mostly fine and warm day across the country on Saturday, while parts of the east will be cool.

High veld fire danger conditions expected over the Z.F Mgcawu district municipality in the Northern Cape.

Temperatures along the coast will be warm.

Forecast as provided by the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region

It will be partly cloudy and cool in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with morning fog along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld. It will become fine from the west during the afternoon.

It will be cloudy along the escarpment of Limpopo in the morning. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers in the south-western parts during the afternoon.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm.

It will be partly cloudy and cool in the Free State.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south. It will be very hot along the coast with moderate to fresh wind.

It will be cool in places along the south coast of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and warm but cool in the northwestern parts. The wind along the coast will be light.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days