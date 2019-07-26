Saturday's weather: Fire danger warnings and warmer temperatures for Northern, Western Cape

Warmer conditions are expected, with fire danger warnings for parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape on Saturday.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and southern parts of the Northern Cape, the Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape and the north-western interior of the Eastern Cape.

Special weather advisories provided by the South African Weather Service

Strong north-westerly winds of 50-62km/h are expected over the Karoo Hoogland Municipality of the Northern Cape and the Central Karoo of the Western Cape, which will continue on Sunday.

An intense cold front is expected to affect the Western Cape on Monday evening and into Tuesday, resulting in very cold, wet and windy conditions.

The public and small stock farmers are advised of the following:

Gale force north-westerly winds of 65-80km/h are expected between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas from late on Monday morning, moderating overnight;

Strong to gale force north-westerly winds are expected over the Western Cape and southern and western interiors of the Northern Cape on Monday;

Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected over the Cape Metropole, the Cape Winelands and Overberg District of the Western Cape on Monday evening and into Tuesday;

High seas with wave heights of 6-7m are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas on Tuesday morning.

The weather in your region

Morning fog patches are expected in the south-eastern parts of Gauteng. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east, with morning drizzle. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold. Morning fog patches are expected over the southern Highveld and along the escarpment. It will be warm in places in the Lowveld.

It will be cloudy with drizzle and morning fog patches along the escarpment in Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

It will be fine and cool in the North West.

Morning fog patches are expected in the north-eastern parts of the Free State. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm, but cool along the coast, where morning fog patches are expected. It will be windy over the interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate.

It will be fine and warm, but partly cloudy with morning fog patches over the south-western parts of the Western Cape. It will be windy over the northern and eastern interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and warm, but cool in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

It will be partly cloudy over the northern interior of KwaZulu-Natal, with morning fog in the northeast.

Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in places in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

