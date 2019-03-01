Saturday's weather: Hot weather, heatwaves and fire dangers ahead

Hot weather conditions are expected in most parts of the country on Saturday and in the north, a heatwave is expected to last until Sunday.

The heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in the south-western Bushveld of Limpopo and parts of North West until Sunday, according to the SA Weather Service.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the northern parts of the Free State and the North West.

The temperature along the coast will be warm to hot.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north-eastern parts. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

It will be cloudy in places over Mpumalanga in the morning, with fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers from the afternoon. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo is expected to be cloudy in places in the morning, with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thunderstorms from the afternoon. It will be very hot in places in the south-western Bushveld.

It will be partly cloudy in the east of the North West at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot, but very hot in the west.

Morning fog patches are expected in the north-eastern parts of the Free State. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot, but warm along the Lesotho border.

The Northern Cape is expected to be cloudy with fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot to very hot in the central and eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly. The wind will become south-westerly in the afternoon.

Cloudy to partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected along the west coast of the Western Cape. Light rain is expected along the southwest and south coast, becoming fine but partly cloudy along the coastal area. It will become cloudy along the south coast from the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index will be very high.

The Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy in places at first, otherwise fine and warm but cool in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming light to moderate southerly.

Morning fog is expected over the western interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior. The expected UVB sunburn index will be very high.

