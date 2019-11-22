Saturday's weather: Mixed bag of sunshine, rain across SA

It will be cloudy and warm to rainy across most of SA on Saturday. (Ethan Van Diemen, News24)

Saturday's weather is expected to be a mixed bag across South Africa, with sunny conditions interspersed with scattered showers, according to the SA Weather Service.

Warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of the Free State and North West.

Watches:



Severe thunderstorms are expected over the southern parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga (except the extreme northeast), north-eastern parts of the Free State, extreme eastern parts of the North West, KwaZulu-Natal (except in the southeast) and Gauteng.

A snapshot of the weather in your region:

Gauteng is expected to be partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, but hot in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Limpopo will be cloudy with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

The North West is expected to be partly cloudy and hot, but very hot in the extreme west. Isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the west.

The Free State will see morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot. Isolated to scattered afternoon thundershowers are expected, except in the west.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy in the west at first with morning drizzle in places over the adjacent interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the evening.

The Western Cape will be fine and warm, but cloudy to partly cloudy and cool along the coastal areas, with afternoon rain over the extreme south-west coast and evening rain along the south-east coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly over the south-western parts at first, otherwise moderate westerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with mist in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light north westerly west of Port Elizabeth otherwise light north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly by mid-morning.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy and cool with rain and morning mist, becoming partly cloudy and warm in the west and fine and hot in the north, but cool in places along the coast.

Isolated thunderstorms and thundershowers are expected over the north-eastern parts in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate south-easterly by late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect hot to very hot conditions in places and morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy warm. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected but isolated in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly. It will become moderate southerly to south-easterly from the south, spreading to Mandeni by afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Temperatures:

Compiled by Yunus Kemp

