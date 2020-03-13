Saturday's weather: More thunderstorms for KZN, fine conditions elsewhere in the country

Thunderstorms are set to continue in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, but it will be fine elsewhere in the country, according to the South African Weather Service.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected in the extreme southern escarpment of Mpumalanga as well as the northern and central parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Special Weather Advisories

Gale force south-easterly winds (65-75km/h) are expected offshore between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas on Sunday and Monday.

Localised flooding can be expected along the coastal areas of the Garden Route district on Sunday.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga is in for a partly cloudy and warm Saturday with scattered showers and thundershowers expected.

It will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and southern parts of Limpopo but scattered in the south-east.



It will be hot in places in the north.



In the North West, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.



For the Free State, it will be cool along the Lesotho border, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.



The Northern Cape can expect morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the north. It will be partly cloudy in the east from the afternoon.



The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly becoming fresh.

The Western Cape can expect morning fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise it will be fine and warm. It will be cloudy and cool along the south coast with isolated showers and rain by the evening.



The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly becoming light to moderate westerly to south-westerly.



The expected UVB sunburn index is high.



For the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and warm but cloudy and cool along the coast and adjacent interior with isolated afternoon showers and rain west of Port Elizabeth.



The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.



The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east, becoming cloudy in the south from mid-morning.



The wind along the coast will be light northerly, becoming moderate south-westerly from the south from mid-morning.



KwaZulu-Natal will be hot in the north-east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.



The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming gentle southerly to south-easterly from late morning.



The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days