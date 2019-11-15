Saturday's weather: Mostly warm across SA

Saturday should be mostly fine across South Africa, says the SA Weather Service, following a week of thundershowers and flooding, mostly in KwaZulu-Natal.



Warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

A snapshot of the weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

Mpumalanga is expected to be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The North West will be fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the extreme north-east.

The Free State will be fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy and cool in the north-east where it will be cloudy at first with fog patches.

The Northern Cape will experience cloudy and cool conditions with morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and warm but partly cloudy in the extreme south. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape should see fine and warm to hot weather in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy and cool along the south coast and adjacent interior where there will be isolated intermittent rain throughout the day. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly along the south coast, otherwise strong southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index will be extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy. Light rain is expected along the coast and adjacent interior in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south to south-east. The eastern half of the province will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy from the south-west with light rain, gradually spreading from Grahamstown to the Drakensberg. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south to south-east

Storm-ravaged KwaZulu-Natal will experience morning fog over the southern interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north-east. Isolated morning showers are expected in the north coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly becoming moderate south-easterly in the south by afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

Temperatures:

- Compiled by Yunus Kemp

