 

Saturday's weather: Rain continues over most of SA, flooding in some parts

2019-02-15 19:13
Heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding is expected over the north-eastern parts of Mpumalanga and the eastern parts of Limpopo on Saturday.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the extreme north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, as reported by the South African Weather Service.

It is expected to be cool to warm along the coast.

The weather in your region

Morning fog is expected over the Highveld of Gauteng. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Morning fog is expected along the escarpment of Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it is expected to be cloudy and cool to warm. Scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers are expected.

Morning fog is expected along the escarpment of Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. Widespread showers are expected in the east where heavy rainfall is expected.

The North West is expected to experience morning fog over the central interior. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

The Free State is expected to be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

The Northern Cape is expected to be cloudy at first with morning and evening fog along the coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the northeast and eastern parts. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the eastern parts.

It is expected to be cloudy at first with morning fog along the west coast of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers over the north-eastern parts. It will be very hot to extremely hot in places over the interior.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy along the coast and the adjacent interior with light rain in places. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers, but scattered in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm.  It will become cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers, which will be widespread in the north.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low

18°C /26°C

Johannesburg:

Morning fog, otherwise cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

17°C /24°C

Mbombela:

Cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers

18°C /25°C

Polokwane:

Cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers

18°C /24°C

Mahikeng:

Cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

17°C /29°C

Bloemfontein:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

14°C /27°C

Kimberley:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

16°C /29°C

Upington:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers

24°C /32°C

Cape Town:

Fine

Wind: light to moderate southerly becoming south-easterly in the evening

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme

17°C /25°C

George:

Fog patches at first, otherwise fine

Wind: light to moderate southerly

19°C /25°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy

Wind: moderate to fresh westerly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly, moderating in the evening

18°C /26°C

East London:

Cloudy, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers

Wind: light and variable at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly, moderating in the evening

20°C /27°C

Durban:

Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers/thundershowers

Wind: moderate easterly to north-easterly

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: High

21°C /31°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Partly cloudy becoming cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers/thundershowers

17°C /30°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Join the conversation!

