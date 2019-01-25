 

Saturday's weather: Rainy and cold conditions set for Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo

2019-01-25 19:30
Rain. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Rain. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

While some parts of the country are expected to start off the weekend with severe thunderstorms, other areas anticipate heatwave and fire danger conditions.

The South African Weather Service warned of high fire danger over the northern and eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the central and western parts of both the North West and Free State provinces on Saturday.

Severe thunderstorms are expected in places over the escarpment and Highveld areas of Mpumalanga, the southern interior of Limpopo, Gauteng, and the northern and eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather in your region

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng with widespread afternoon/evening showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east with morning fog in places on the Highveld and along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cold to cool with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Those in Limpopo can expect cloudy weather in the east with morning fog patches on the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, becoming widespread in the south.

The North West will be very hot in the extreme west, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central parts, but scattered in the east.

People in the Free State can expect cloudy and cool weather in the east with morning fog patches. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but hot in the north and northwest. It will be partly cloudy in the east with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the extreme east.

It will be cloudy with fog along the coast in the Northern Cape at first. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but hot to very hot over the central and western interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly, but moderate at times during the late morning and in the evening.

In the Western Cape, the weather will be cloudy to partly cloudy over the central and eastern parts at first, remaining partly cloudy along the south coast for the day, otherwise fine and warm, but hot to very hot over the western parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly in the west and southwest. Otherwise, it will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

Those in the western half of the Eastern Cape can expect cloudy weather with isolated showers and rain in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but cool along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain, but scattered along the wild coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal weather will see morning fog over the interior. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool but cold in places in the southwest. Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The temperature in your city

Pretoria:

Partly cloudy with widespread afternoon/evening showers and thundershowers.

17°C / 29°C

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low.

Johannesburg:

Partly cloudy with widespread afternoon/evening showers and thundershowers.

16°C / 28°C

Vereeniging:

Partly cloudy with widespread afternoon/evening showers and thundershowers.

15°C / 28°C

Mbombela:

Morning fog patches, otherwise cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers.

18°C / 25°C

Polokwane:

Morning mist, otherwise partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

18°C / 25°C

Mahikeng:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

19°C / 36°C

Vryburg:

Partly cloudy.

16°C / 37°C

Bloemfontein:

Fine.

17°C / 35°C

Kimberley:

Fine.

15°C / 35°C

Upington:

Fine.

19°C / 37°C

Cape Town:

Fine.

Wind: Light south-easterly becoming moderate southerly in the afternoon.

17°C / 31°C

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Extreme.

George:

Partly cloudy.

Wind: Light to moderate easterly becoming fresh south-easterly in the afternoon.

14°C / 25°C

Port Elizabeth:

Cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy.

Wind: Moderate to fresh easterly.

16°C / 24°C

East London:

Cloudy with scattered showers and rain.

Wind: Light to moderate easterly.

16°C / 24°C

Durban:

Cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Wind: Moderate south-easterly.

18°C / 23°C

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low

Richards Bay:

Cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Wind: Moderate south-easterly.

20°C / 24°C

Pietermaritzburg:

Morning fog, otherwise cloudy with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

14°C / 19°C

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

Read more on:    weather
