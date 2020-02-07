Saturday's weather: Severe thundershowers expected in parts of the Free State and Northern Cape

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the south-western Free State as well as the far eastern half of the Northern Cape, the South African Weather Service says.



The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be cloudy at times in Mpumalanga and cool to warm with morning fog patches along the escarpment with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered on the south-eastern Highveld.

There will be morning fog patches along the escarpment in Limpopo, otherwise cloudy at times and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers.

It will be cloudy and warm in the North West, with scattered showers and thundershowers becoming partly cloudy and hot in the west.

The Free State will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy with morning fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated thundershowers in the east but fine and hot in the west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.

Fine and warm to hot conditions can be expected in the west of the Western Cape, otherwise it will be cloudy to partly cloudy becoming fine in the interior in the afternoon.

Morning fog is expected along the west coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly to easterly but moderate north-westerly north of Cape Columbine at first.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy in the north-west, otherwise cloudy and warm with morning drizzle in the south-west.

Isolated thundershowers are expected in the north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly by late afternoon.

In the eastern part of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and warm but cool along the escarpment with rain along the coast and scattered showers and thundershowers in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming south-easterly from the afternoon.

There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in the north with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low

- Compiled by Maxine Becket

