Saturday's weather | Slight dip in temperatures over the weekend

There is expected to be a slight decline in temperatures over the weekend as a cold front is set to hit on Sunday.

Temperatures along the coast will be varied, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the Free State and the north-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Watches

Heavy rain and localised flooding is expected in the Overberg and Eden districts as well as the south-eastern parts of the Cape Winelands of the Western Cape on Sunday.

A storm surge is expected along the south coast, between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay, on Sunday.

Special weather advisories

Strong winds of 50 to 60km/h are expected over the Western Cape on Sunday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and warm, but hot in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index will be very high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm, but hot over the Lowveld.

It will be fine and warm to hot in Limpopo.

It will be fine and warm in the North West and the Free State.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

It will be cloudy and warm with morning drizzle along the south coast of the Western Cape where it will be cool. Isolated showers are likely over the south and south-western parts from late evening. The wind along the coast will be strong. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be fine and warm over the interior. It will become partly cloudy along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

It will be fine and warm in KwaZulu-Natal. It will become partly cloudy along the coast in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

