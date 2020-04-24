Saturday's weather: Storms set to batter parts of the country

The country can brace itself for heavy rains, with severe
thunderstorms expected to hit KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga on Saturday,
the South
African Weather Service says.
Watches:
Severe thunderstorms are
expected over the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and eastern parts of
Mpumalanga.
The
weather in your region:
In Gauteng, it will be
partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is
moderate.
In Mpumalanga, the
weather will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy in the
afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme
west.
In Limpopo, it will be
partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme
south.
It will be partly
cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in
the North West.
In the Free State, it will
be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but
scattered in the south, where it will become cloudy.
The Northern Cape will
be cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior with isolated showers and
thundershowers in the morning, where it will be fine, otherwise partly cloudy
and cool to warm but hot in the north-west with isolated showers and
thundershowers.
The wind along the coast will
be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.
The Western Cape will
be partly cloudy and cool to warm clearing from the west in the afternoon but
cloudy in the north-east with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.
The wind along the coast will
be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.
The expected UVB sunburn index
is high.
The western half of the Eastern Cape will
be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northern
and eastern parts. Light morning rain is expected along the coast. The wind
along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming easterly from afternoon.
The eastern half of the Eastern
Cape will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. The
wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly becoming
south-easterly.
There will be morning fog in
places over the interior in KwaZulu-Natal,
otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north where it will
be fine in the morning.
It will become cloudy in the
afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers.
The wind along the coast will
be moderate northerly in the north, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly
spreading to the north by afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.
- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay
