Saturday's weather: Storms set to batter parts of the country

The country can brace itself for heavy rains, with severe thunderstorms expected to hit KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga on Saturday, the South African Weather Service says.



Watches:

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and eastern parts of Mpumalanga.

The weather in your region:

In Gauteng, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

In Mpumalanga, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme west.

In Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south.

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the North West.

In the Free State, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south, where it will become cloudy.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior with isolated showers and thundershowers in the morning, where it will be fine, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in the north-west with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy and cool to warm clearing from the west in the afternoon but cloudy in the north-east with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northern and eastern parts. Light morning rain is expected along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming easterly from afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly becoming south-easterly.

There will be morning fog in places over the interior in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north where it will be fine in the morning.

It will become cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly in the north, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly spreading to the north by afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

