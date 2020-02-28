 

Saturday's weather: Sweltering conditions, high fire danger and gale-force winds on the way

2020-02-28 19:34
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

It is going to be a warm to hot day for most of South Africa, while cool conditions will settle in for the east of the country.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts of the Northern Cape and the West Coast District of the Western Cape, says the South African Weather Service.

It also issued another warning of gale-force south-easterly winds (65 to 75 km/h) between Cape Columbine and Mossel Bay in the morning.

Special weather advisories

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the West Coast District and Drakenstein Municipality in the Western Cape.

The weather in your region:

 It will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain in the morning.

In Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with drizzle and fog along the escarpment in the morning.

Partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions can be expected in North West, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme southeast.

The Free State can expect partly cloudy and cool conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

In the eastern part of the Northern Cape, it will be fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the east, spreading to the central parts in the afternoon.

Isolated thundershowers are expected in the east.

It will be partly cloudy becoming fine in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly at first, becoming westerly to north-westerly.

The Western Cape will be fine and hot to extremely hot along the west coast, but cool along the south coast, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and warm over the central Karoo.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong to gale-force in the south-west.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be cloudy in places in the western part of the Eastern Cape at first, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly midday.

The eastern part will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in places in the north from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool but cold in the south-west with isolated showers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly in the north at first, otherwise easterly to south-easterly, becoming north-easterly south of Durban in the late afternoon. 

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

weather

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail and Maxine Becket

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Read more on:    weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ex-SANDF soldier who went on KZN shooting spree jailed for 170 years

2020-02-28 18:31

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa Jr, Bosasa and the missing million
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Morningstar 18:51 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
Paarl 15:31 PM
Road name: R101 Du Toitkloof Pass

More traffic reports
Two players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-02-27 21:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 