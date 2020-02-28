Saturday's weather: Sweltering conditions, high fire danger and gale-force winds on the way

It is going to be a warm to hot day for most of South Africa, while cool conditions will settle in for the east of the country.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts of the Northern Cape and the West Coast District of the Western Cape, says the South African Weather Service.

It also issued another warning of gale-force south-easterly winds (65 to 75 km/h) between Cape Columbine and Mossel Bay in the morning.

Special weather advisories

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the West Coast District and Drakenstein Municipality in the Western Cape.

The weather in your region:

It will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain in the morning.

In Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with drizzle and fog along the escarpment in the morning.

Partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions can be expected in North West, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme southeast.

The Free State can expect partly cloudy and cool conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

In the eastern part of the Northern Cape, it will be fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the east, spreading to the central parts in the afternoon.

Isolated thundershowers are expected in the east.

It will be partly cloudy becoming fine in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly at first, becoming westerly to north-westerly.

The Western Cape will be fine and hot to extremely hot along the west coast, but cool along the south coast, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and warm over the central Karoo.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong to gale-force in the south-west.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be cloudy in places in the western part of the Eastern Cape at first, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly midday.

The eastern part will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in places in the north from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool but cold in the south-west with isolated showers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly in the north at first, otherwise easterly to south-easterly, becoming north-easterly south of Durban in the late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail and Maxine Becket



Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days