Saturday's weather | The heat continues

The hot weather and high temperatures being experienced in parts of the country are expected to continue over the weekend, according to the South African Weather Service.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of the Northern and Eastern Cape, Central Karoo of the Western Cape as well as the western and southern parts of the Free State and North West.

Special weather advisories

A heatwave with persistent high temperatures is expected in places over the western half of the Free State and North West, interior of the Northern and Eastern Cape and the Central Karoo of the Western Cape until Friday and in places over Limpopo, Mpumalanga until Sunday extending to Tuesday for Gauteng.

Extremely hot conditions are expected in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, spreading to the Lowveld of Limpopo on Friday and will continue until at least Tuesday, the interior of the Northern Cape, Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape and central interior of the Eastern Cape.

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions on the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo as well as the Limpopo Valley and western Bushveld until at least Sunday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng is expected to be fine and hot. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme

Mpumalanga will be fine and hot becoming partly cloudy in the south. It will be very hot to extremely hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be fine and hot to very hot.

The North West will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the west with isolated thundershowers.

The Free State is expected to be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the west with isolated thundershowers. It will become partly cloudy over the entire province in the evening.

It is expected to be cloudy along the coast of the Northern Cape at first, otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers in the extreme east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly.

You can expect it to be warm over the interior of the Western Cape, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but cloudy along the coast at first with light rain in places along the south-west and south coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east but cloudy along the coast with light rain west of Algoa Bay in the morning. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly at midday but southerly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy along the coast, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly becoming southerly at midday and moderate to fresh south westerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy in the south-east where it will be warm, otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot but extremely hot in places over the northern interior. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly in the north, otherwise south-westerly spreading northwards becoming strong at times. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Ethan Van Diemen

