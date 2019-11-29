Saturday's weather | The heat continues

The
hot weather and high temperatures being experienced in parts of the country are
expected to continue over the weekend, according to the South African
Weather Service.
Warnings
Extremely high fire danger
conditions are expected over the interior of the Northern and Eastern Cape,
Central Karoo of the Western Cape as well as the western and southern parts of
the Free State and North West.
Special
weather advisories
A heatwave with persistent high
temperatures is expected in places over the western half of the Free State and
North West, interior of the Northern and Eastern Cape and the Central Karoo of
the Western Cape until Friday and in places over Limpopo, Mpumalanga until
Sunday extending to Tuesday for Gauteng.
Extremely hot conditions are
expected in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, spreading to the Lowveld of Limpopo on
Friday and will continue until at least Tuesday, the interior of the Northern
Cape, Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape and central interior of the
Eastern Cape.
Hot and humid weather will result
in extremely uncomfortable conditions on the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo
as well as the Limpopo Valley and western Bushveld until at least Sunday.
The
weather in your region
Gauteng is
expected to be fine and hot. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme
Mpumalanga will be
fine and hot becoming partly cloudy in the south. It will be very hot to
extremely hot in the Lowveld.
Limpopo will be
fine and hot to very hot.
The North West will
be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the west with isolated
thundershowers.
The Free State is
expected to be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the west
with isolated thundershowers. It will become partly cloudy over the entire
province in the evening.
It is expected to be cloudy along
the coast of the Northern
Cape at first, otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm to
hot with isolated thundershowers in the extreme east. The wind along the coast
will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly.
You can expect it to be warm over
the interior of the Western
Cape, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but cloudy
along the coast at first with light rain in places along the south-west and
south coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to
south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.
The western half of the Eastern Cape will
be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in
the east but cloudy along the coast with light rain west of Algoa Bay in the
morning. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly becoming
moderate to fresh south-westerly at midday but southerly in the afternoon.
The eastern half of the Eastern
Cape will be cloudy along the coast, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and
warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.
The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly becoming southerly at
midday and moderate to fresh south westerly in the afternoon.
KwaZulu-Natal will
be partly cloudy in the south-east where it will be warm, otherwise, it will be
fine and hot to very hot but extremely hot in places over the northern
interior. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers
and thundershowers except in the north. The wind along the coast will be
moderate to fresh north-easterly in the north, otherwise south-westerly
spreading northwards becoming strong at times. The expected UVB sunburn index
is high.
- Compiled by Ethan Van Diemen
